 President: Behind each of them, as they say, stands a "big uncle" | 1news.az
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President: Behind each of them, as they say, stands a "big uncle"

1news Staff19:10 - 02 / 10 / 2026
President: Behind each of them, as they say, stands a "big uncle"

Today wars are going on in various places. Behind each of them, as they say, stands a "big uncle." Behind some - even several. But we were alone. All these "big uncles" were against us. The co-chairs of that Minsk Group were against us. Today they are the world's leading states - look at whom we waged war against.

President Ilham Aliyev stated this, speaking at the VIII Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party.

"They stood behind Armenia and continue to stand behind it today - each in the form it considers necessary. That is why we are proud of our Victory, proud of our courage, proud of our will, proud of our people, proud of our state. And this is also a serious obstacle in the way of ideological subversion. Of course, our ideological space must be free of alien elements, alien influence. This is at the same time our foreign policy strategy. We are building and must continue to build our foreign policy in such a way that no one interferes in our affairs. We do not need anyone's help, nor anyone's patronage.

At the time when we needed help, no one helped us. When we had one million refugees, no one extended a helping hand to us. Everything we acquired, we bought with money. Including all the weapons, which we purchased with money, and at world prices - down to the last cartridge. I am telling you with full responsibility as Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as the person who led all these matters. You know how Azerbaijan has armed itself from 2003 to this day, having created both local production and making purchases abroad. Not once did anyone give us a concession of even one manat or one dollar. At times they even sold us weapons at prices several times higher than the world price. And we were forced to turn a blind eye to this. That is why this is a very serious issue," the head of state noted.

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