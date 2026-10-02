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Coordination Headquarters working group meets students at Garabagh University

1news Lab21:05 - 02 / 10 / 2026
Coordination Headquarters working group meets students at Garabagh University

The Working Group on Communication, which operates under the Interagency Center of the Coordination Headquarters, met students of Garabagh University and influencers living in the liberated territories.

Participants were given a detailed account of the group's work, Report said.

After the territories were liberated from occupation through the valor of the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, one of the group's main lines of work has been to keep the local and foreign public informed about the large-scale projects carried out there, the meeting was told.

The communication effort covers reconstruction and demining, economic recovery in the region, employment and sustainable resettlement, education opportunities and everyday life taking shape in the territories.

The social media work of the students and influencers on the liberated territories was commended. Creative content showing life returning to these areas, people's success stories, their daily routines, the new opportunities and the construction work carried out by the state draws wide public interest, the meeting was told.

Such material, based on the authors' own observations and impressions, conveys the work in a more natural and sincere way, creates positive emotions among people who longed for their native lands for many years and brings the new life in the territories to a wider audience, according to the meeting. The importance of expanding that work and producing new creative content was underlined.

The students and influencers put forward a number of initiatives and proposals, and the scope for carrying them out was discussed.

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