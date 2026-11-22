Today marks the 97th birthday of Masuma Melikova, the oldest university lecturer in Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports, she has worked at Baku State University (BSU) since 1968.

The educator currently heads the Department of Theory of State and Law.

In 1989, M. Melikova became the first female legal scholar elected as a corresponding member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

In 2009, she was awarded a personal pension by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Masuma Melikova has also been awarded an honorary diploma of the President of Azerbaijan and the jubilee medal "100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)."