A district court in The Hague issued a preliminary ruling barring the Chinese carmaker BYD from selling its Ti7 model in the European Union, finding that the vehicle's exterior infringes the copyright of Jaguar Land Rover, Reuters reported.

The judge concluded that the Chinese model reproduces recognizable features of the Land Rover Defender. The ban takes effect one week after the ruling.

For the duration of the main intellectual property proceedings, the court also prohibited BYD from assembling the model at its new plant in Hungary, where mass production is scheduled to start in early 2027. The judge ruled that the court's jurisdiction does not extend to the Chinese company's British division.

The case was triggered by an announcement on BYD's British website, where the company opened orders for the Ti7 with deliveries due to begin in January 2027. In China the car has been on sale since 2025 under the name FangChengBao Ti7.

Experts and automotive publications point to the resemblance in the angular silhouette with a flat roof, the vertical proportions of the body, the design of the tailgate, the square wheel arches and the body-colored blank panel behind the rear passenger doors.

BYD said it strongly disagrees with the verdict and intends to appeal. The brand's representatives insist that the appearance of the Ti7 is an entirely independent development and does not infringe JLR's rights.

Earlier in November 2026 the same court in The Hague ruled that all evidence seized during searches of BYD's European offices was inadmissible and had to be destroyed.

The outcome of the litigation will shape the Chinese company's further strategy in the region. In the first nine months of 2026 the brand's sales in Europe more than doubled and exceeded 280,000 cars, putting it ahead of Ford, Tesla and Nissan.

Land Rover Defender

BYD Ti7