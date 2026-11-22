Representatives of the Republican Party in the U.S. Senate are prepared to oppose the confirmation of at least two of President Donald Trump's nominees for leadership positions at the Pentagon.

As 1news.az reports, this was reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

The nominees in question are Austin Dahmer, nominated for the post of director of strategy, planning and capabilities in the Pentagon's policy office, and Alex Velez-Green, who was proposed for appointment as deputy head of that division.

Despite lengthy efforts by the Washington administration, neither candidate has secured the necessary support from senators. According to the publication's sources, their names will not be included in the final list of nominees that the Senate intends to consider before the end of this year.

The situation is further complicated by the upcoming change of control over Congress: the Democrats, who will gain a majority in January 2027, are also not prepared to support these appointments. As the newspaper's interlocutors note, the lack of an agreement with the Republicans has caused dissatisfaction at the Pentagon.

As WP writes, the Trump administration has about six weeks left before Congress passes under Democratic control. During this time, the White House must resolve a number of issues in the defense sphere, including advancing plans to allocate a defense budget of $1.5 billion.

In addition, the administration needs to secure the confirmation of Hung Cao for the post of commander of the U.S. Navy and General Steve LaNeve for the position of chief of staff of the Army.