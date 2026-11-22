In Dymer, in Ukraine's Kyiv region, 14 people may remain under the rubble of a residential building destroyed after an attack by a Russian drone.

As 1news.az reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Since morning, the search-and-rescue operation has been continuing in Dymer in the Kyiv region. In a five-story building, an entrance section was partially destroyed as a result of a Russian drone attack. Nine people have already been evacuated, the fire has been contained. But, unfortunately, there may still be people under the rubble: 14 people are out of contact. All the necessary services are working at the site," the post reads.

According to Zelensky, overall this week the Russian Armed Forces attacked more than 20 regions of Ukraine. "Russia launched about 2,700 drones, almost 1,460 aerial bombs and 165 missiles of various types at them," he specified.

In connection with Russia's intensifying attacks, the Ukrainian leader called on the United States to allow the transfer to Ukraine of missiles for Patriot systems, which partners have already paid for under the PURL program.