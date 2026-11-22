Ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Portugal to Iran discussed bilateral relations
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada discussed bilateral relations with the newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to that country, Marcelo Vaultier Mathias.
According to 1news.az, this was stated in a post by the Embassy of Azerbaijan on the social network X.
"Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizada met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to Iran Marcelo Vaultier Mathias, who paid a courtesy visit to our embassy," the message notes.
No details about other issues discussed were provided.
Azərbaycan Respublikasının İran İslam Respublikasındakı səfiri Əli Əlizadə səfirliyimizə nəzakət ziyarəti edən Portuqaliyanın İran İslam Respublikasına yeni təyin olunmuş səfiri Marcelo Vaultier Mathias ilə görüşüb. 🇦🇿🇵🇹 Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Alizada, met with Marcelo Vaultier Mathias, the newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to the Islamic Republic of Iran, who paid a courtesy call on the Embassy of Azerbaijan. — Azerbaijan Emb.🇦🇿 to Iran (@AzEmbIran) November 22, 2026