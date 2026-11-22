Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada discussed bilateral relations with the newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to that country, Marcelo Vaultier Mathias.

According to 1news.az, this was stated in a post by the Embassy of Azerbaijan on the social network X.

"Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizada met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to Iran Marcelo Vaultier Mathias, who paid a courtesy visit to our embassy," the message notes.

No details about other issues discussed were provided.