Since the evening of November 21, rainy and windy weather has been observed in some regions of Azerbaijan, with precipitation being intense in places, while snow has been falling periodically on Shahdag.

As 1news.az was told by the National Hydrometeorology Service, the precipitation began in the northern and western regions of the country.

The amount of precipitation that fell was: in Sarybash (Gakh district) - 21 mm, Zagatala - 12 mm, on the Kishchay River (Sheki district) - 10 mm, in Shamkir and Tovuz - 9 mm, Gadabay - 8 mm, Balakan and Dashkasan - 6 mm, Oguz - 5 mm, Ganja and Agstafa - 4 mm, Goygol - 2 mm, Gazakh, Samukh and Mingachevir - 1 mm.

In some regions, an intensification of the western wind was also observed. The maximum speed of the gusts reached 21 m/s in Mingachevir, 20 m/s on Shahdag, 19 m/s in Goranboy, 18 m/s in Kalbajar and Naftalan, 16 m/s in Gadabay and Yardimli.