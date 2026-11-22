The quarterfinals of the U-23 European Boxing Championship have concluded in Poreč, Croatia.

As 1news.az reports, on the second day of the stage two more members of the Azerbaijani national team advanced to the semifinals.

Bilalkhabashi Nazarov (50 kg) defeated Filip Horvat (Czech Republic) with a score of 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27). The two-time European champion will face David Zakhari (Israel) in the semifinal.

Zidan Gunbatov (55 kg) won against Nikola Maksimović (Serbia) with a score of 5:0 (29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). On his way to the final, Gunbatov will meet Christopher Hippocrate (France).

Thus, the number of our boxers who have reached the semifinals and secured at least bronze medals has risen to 4. Earlier, Muhammedali Ashiraliyev (60 kg) and Nijat Alirzayev (70 kg) advanced to the semifinals.

Note that the semifinal bouts will take place today, and the finals on November 24.