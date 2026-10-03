 Ilham Aliyev awards president of the International Judo Federation the Order of Dostlug | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev awards president of the International Judo Federation the Order of Dostlug

1news Staff10:30 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Ilham Aliyev awards president of the International Judo Federation the Order of Dostlug

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding the president of the International Judo Federation, Ladislau-Marius Vizer, the Order of Dostlug.

The text of the order has been published on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As stated in the order, Vizer was given this award for his fruitful work and contribution to the development of judo in Azerbaijan and at the international level.

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