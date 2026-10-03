Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

As 1news.az reports, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your entire people on the occasion of your country's national holiday — the Day of German Unity.

Azerbaijan, being Germany's most important and reliable partner in the South Caucasus, attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of bilateral interstate ties and cooperation. The signing of the "Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda of Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany" during my visit to Germany in July this year laid the foundation for a qualitatively new stage of interstate relations — a strategic partnership.

Our active political dialogue contributes to cooperation between the two countries in the trade and economic, energy, transport, communications, investment, humanitarian and other spheres, while at the same time playing a major role in the development of interaction on the Eurasian continent and in our effective cooperation in the energy sector.

I believe that, in the interests of the two peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts aimed at further strengthening Azerbaijani-German friendly relations and deepening interaction both in a bilateral format and within the framework of the European Union.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible activities, and the friendly people of Germany constant well-being and prosperity."