 Rainy weather expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow | 1news.az
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Rainy weather expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

1news Staff13:10 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Rainy weather expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

On October 4, precipitation is expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula.

As reported by the National Hydrometeorology Service, short-term showers are possible at night in some parts of the peninsula. The moderate northwesterly wind will be replaced by a southeasterly wind during the day.

The air temperature will be 12-14 degrees at night and 16-18 degrees above zero during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 767 to 771 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 50-60% during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, precipitation is expected in places, intense in some areas, along with thunderstorms and hail, while snow will fall in mountainous areas. During the day, precipitation will gradually stop in most regions. Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. An easterly wind will prevail.

The air temperature will be 11-14 degrees at night and 15-20 degrees above zero during the day, while in the mountains it will be 0-5 degrees at night and 6-10 degrees above zero during the day.

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