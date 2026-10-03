Renowned psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky dies

Soviet and Russian psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky has died at the age of 87, his director Sergei Rudykh told TASS.



"Anatoly Kashpirovsky died today in the hospital," the agency's source said.

According to him, the cause of Kashpirovsky's death was cardiac arrest.

"I can't say that he was ill for a long time: his blood pressure dropped sharply, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died. Cardiac arrest occurred. This is very unexpected. The cause of the cardiac arrest is being determined," Rudykh said.



Kashpirovsky gained wide fame in the USSR in the late 1980s, when his "healing sessions" began to be broadcast on television. Kashpirovsky called his performances "an act of specific psychotherapeutic influence," whose "healing effect" begins "from the first second of communication."