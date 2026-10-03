Speed limit lowered by 40 km/h in Baku due to bad weather

In Baku, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the speed limit has been lowered on a number of roads, and the "slippery road" sign has been activated on road displays.

This was reported to 1news.az by the Intelligent Transport Management Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Due to the observed rainy weather conditions, the speed limit on the Zykh Circle-Airport highway has been lowered by 40 km/h, and on the road from Heydar Aliyev Avenue to the Mardakan Bridge by 20 km/h in all lanes.

Drivers are asked to observe the established speed limit.