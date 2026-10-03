Fraudster who "arranged" study abroad for children detained

In the capital's Nasimi district, law enforcement agencies have halted the activities of a criminal who profited from citizens' trust under the pretext of assistance in the field of education.



As reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as a result of operational search measures by police officers, the suspect — citizen M. Alakbarzade — was identified and detained.



During the investigation, it emerged that the detainee had promised citizens assistance in enrolling their children in foreign universities, transferring them to other educational institutions, and resolving related matters. Having taken 9,000 manat from one of the victims and 3,000 manat from another, Alakbarzade failed to fulfill his obligations and appropriated the funds.



An investigation is being conducted into these facts.