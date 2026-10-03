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Zelensky: Ukraine will double strikes on Russian refineries

1news Staff22:15 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Zelensky: Ukraine will double strikes on Russian refineries

Ukraine intends to increase strikes on Russian oil refineries in response to a change in Moscow's tactics, while Kyiv will not deliberately attack civilian facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence obtained documents indicating that Russia is preparing new tactics for strikes on a wider range of targets ahead of winter.

Zelensky claims that this involves attacks on infrastructure, logistics, roads, schools and hospitals with the aim of forcing residents to leave Kyiv and other cities. Moscow says it strikes military and related facilities and denies deliberate attacks on civilians.

The president of Ukraine said that in response Kyiv will focus primarily on the Russian oil refining industry, since it generates revenue used to wage the war.

"With their strikes on our energy sector, we must respond against their energy sector. First of all against the oil refineries," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine does not intend to carry out retaliatory strikes on civilian facilities.

Zelensky also reported that during the Ukrainian counteroffensive code-named "Vivaldi," about 140 square kilometers of territory in Donbas were recaptured. Russia demands control over the entire region as part of a possible peace agreement.

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