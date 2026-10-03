 Ethiopian federal forces seize airport in Tigray's capital | 1news.az
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Ethiopian federal forces seize airport in Tigray's capital

1news Staff22:15 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Ethiopian federal forces seize airport in Tigray's capital

Ethiopian federal forces have regained control of Alula Aba Nega Airport in Mekelle, the capital of the northern region of Tigray.

The capture of the airport marked a major success for government forces amid a new escalation of the conflict with the alliance led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

According to the agency's sources, some Tigrayan fighters have begun abandoning their positions. There are also reports of looting at government institutions in Mekelle.

Fighting in Tigray has sharply intensified since September 23 and has become the largest escalation since the end of the 2020-2022 civil war.

The situation is raising concerns about a possible expansion of the conflict to other parts of Ethiopia and neighboring states.

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