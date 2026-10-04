Japan protests to the U.S. after the killing of an Okinawa resident

Japan has lodged a strong protest with the command of the U.S. Armed Forces after an American Marine was detained on suspicion of murdering and robbing a resident of Okinawa Prefecture.

This was stated by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

"This is absolutely outrageous and unforgivable. We feel deep indignation," he said.

Okinawa police detained 20-year-old U.S. Marine Corps serviceman Devin Jacob Ballard, who is serving at the Futenma air base.

He is suspected of murdering a 39-year-old local resident and stealing her personal belongings at a hotel in the city of Naha.

According to the investigation, surveillance cameras recorded the woman entering the room together with the suspect. Later, the serviceman left the premises alone.

According to police, the victim's backpack and wallet were missing.

The suspect denies the charges brought against him.

The incident has once again sparked criticism in Japan of the American military presence on Okinawa.