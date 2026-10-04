Hegseth: The U.S. can maintain the blockade of Iran for as long as necessary

The United States is capable of maintaining a naval blockade of Iran for as long as necessary.

This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

According to him, American forces retain control over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hegseth also stated that tankers continue to pass through the strait at almost prewar levels.

At the same time, he emphasized that Washington does not intend to unnecessarily prolong the conflict with Iran, and that further decisions will be made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Trump said that he had not yet decided how he intends to bring the crisis surrounding Iran to an end.