New airstrikes hit Sanaa amid renewed war in Yemen

New airstrikes were carried out on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, overnight into October 4.

The Houthis, who control the city, reported what had happened.

According to them, the strikes also hit the northern province of Saada.

The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack but presented no evidence. Saudi authorities did not directly comment on this version.

At the same time, Yemen's armed forces backed by Riyadh stated that it was they who had struck "important targets" in Sanaa and Saada.

The attacks were part of a sharp escalation of the conflict between the Houthis and forces supported by Saudi Arabia.

In effect, hostilities have intensified again after roughly four years of a relative truce.