Trump intends to visit Uzbekistan

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to pay a visit to Uzbekistan.

This was stated by the U.S. President's Special Envoy for Global Partnerships Paolo Zampolli.

"I know that he wants to come to Uzbekistan. The president's work schedule is extremely tight, but he told me that he has the desire to visit Uzbekistan," the special envoy said in an interview with the Uzbekistan-24 television channel, answering a question on the matter.

Zampolli noted that he "constantly promotes" the issue of Trump's visit to the republic and hopes that it will take place in the foreseeable future.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the American leader, will take part in the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which will be held in December in Miami, Florida.

Source: TASS