Coalition deploys 100 aircraft in Yemen

The Saudi-led Arab coalition has deployed 100 combat aircraft in the Yemeni army's operation to restore control over the country.

The announcement came from the alliance's official spokesman, Major General Turki al-Maliki.

"100 fighter jets took part at dawn today in the operation 'Yemen Dawn'," he wrote on X.

According to the coalition spokesman, the alliance's forces have destroyed 324 targets belonging to Yemen's Houthi movement Ansar Allah since the start of the offensive.

He also said that aircraft are supporting the advancing ground units of the Yemeni army around the clock and providing air cover over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.