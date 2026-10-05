New appointments to the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia

On Oct. 2, 2026, Shahin Mammadov, chairman of the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank, was elected chairman of the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia, and Parvin Ahadzada, member of the Management Board and chief risk officer of PASHA Bank, was elected a member of the Supervisory Board.

Shahin Mammadov has broad experience in banking and finance. Since 2026 he has served as deputy chief executive officer at PASHA Financial Holding. He has also held various senior positions at PASHA Bank, PASHA Bank Georgia and PASHA Holding.

Parvin Ahadzada has been a member of the Management Board and chief risk officer of PASHA Bank since 2023. She has long experience in banking and risk management. Over the years she has held senior positions at the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and at PASHA Holding.

PASHA Bank Georgia is the bank through which PASHA Financial Holding carries out its operations in Georgia.