 New appointments to the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Economy

New appointments to the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia

1news Staff17:29 - Today
New appointments to the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia

On Oct. 2, 2026, Shahin Mammadov, chairman of the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank, was elected chairman of the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia, and Parvin Ahadzada, member of the Management Board and chief risk officer of PASHA Bank, was elected a member of the Supervisory Board.

Shahin Mammadov has broad experience in banking and finance. Since 2026 he has served as deputy chief executive officer at PASHA Financial Holding. He has also held various senior positions at PASHA Bank, PASHA Bank Georgia and PASHA Holding.

Parvin Ahadzada has been a member of the Management Board and chief risk officer of PASHA Bank since 2023. She has long experience in banking and risk management. Over the years she has held senior positions at the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and at PASHA Holding.

PASHA Bank Georgia is the bank through which PASHA Financial Holding carries out its operations in Georgia.

Share:
240

In focus

Opinion

Not just numbers: how Azerbaijan's new economic model is taking shape

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Austria - PHOTO

Opinion

COP17 and the water question: is Armenia ready for environmental responsibility?

Economy

New appointments to the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia

ABB transformation becomes case study at IE Business School

Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by more than 20%

New director general appointed at the Central Bank - PHOTO

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Price of Azerbaijani oil declines

Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by more than 20%

AzerGold CJSC unveils new gold and silver coin collection dedicated to Kalbajar

Baku to host the CAMCA Regional Forum for the first time

Latest news

AfD has changed its mind about pulling Germany out of the EU and the eurozone — media

Today, 17:40

New appointments to the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia

Today, 17:29

Ship carrying Ukrainian grain attacked in the Black Sea: there are dead and injured

Today, 17:15

The emblem of the 2032 Olympics has been unveiled

Today, 16:40

Mirzoyan and Araghchi discussed the second bridge, power transmission line and transportation projects

Today, 16:25

Kazakhstan inspects 50 Defense Ministry facilities

Today, 15:40

Not just numbers: how Azerbaijan's new economic model is taking shape

Today, 15:36

ABB transformation becomes case study at IE Business School

Today, 15:15

Georgian authorities accuse the EU of attempting a coup and revolution

Today, 14:45

Trump praised India for the good organization of its elections, confusing it with Brazil

Today, 14:40

Estonian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 14:35

Coalition deploys 100 aircraft in Yemen

Today, 14:06

Trump intends to visit Uzbekistan

Today, 14:00

Yemeni Armed Forces Claim Control Over Territories Near Bab-el-Mandeb Strait - UPDATED

Today, 13:47

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 13:30

Pashinyan dismisses deputy head of the NSS

Today, 13:25

Iran summons Norway's ambassador over Starlink

Today, 12:55

Tourist from the U.S. was planning a terrorist attack in Israel

Today, 12:50

Attack on police officers in Iran - PHOTO

Today, 12:30

Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Austria - PHOTO

Today, 12:25
All news