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Renowned writer Jeffrey Archer dies

1news Staff08:22 - Today
Renowned writer Jeffrey Archer dies

British writer and political figure Jeffrey Archer has died at the age of 86.

This was reported by the BBC broadcasting corporation, citing the publisher HarperCollins.

Archer is best known for the novel "Kane and Abel," which was published in 1979, and the "Clifton Chronicles" series. In total, more than 300 million copies of his books have been sold worldwide. Archer's works have been translated into 49 languages. As HarperCollins noted, his latest book, "Adam and Eve," will go on sale in October.

Archer was also involved in political activity. He was a member of the House of Commons (the lower house) of the British Parliament from 1969 to 1974 and served as deputy chairman of the Conservative Party in 1985-1986. In 1992, Archer received a peerage and was introduced to the House of Lords (the upper house of parliament).

In 2001, the writer was sentenced to four years in prison for giving false testimony in court. The case concerned a 1987 trial, when Archer filed a libel suit against The Daily Star newspaper, which claimed that he had paid for the services of a sex worker. He was released in 2003. Archer remained a member of the House of Lords until his retirement in 2024.

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