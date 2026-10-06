Azerbaijan and Russia discuss development of the North-South corridor

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk discussed the development of the North-South international transport corridor and the expansion of freight transportation between the two countries.

As Report informs with reference to the Russian government, the issues were considered at a meeting of the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the trade, economic, and investment spheres, as well as in industry, energy, agriculture, transport, and logistics.

Particular attention was paid to measures to increase mutual trade turnover, expand trade and economic ties, develop transport connections, and improve the operation of border crossing points.

Mustafayev and Overchuk also reviewed the progress in implementing the agreements reached at the highest level and the decisions of the 24th meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for implementing mutually beneficial projects of practical interest to Azerbaijan and Russia.