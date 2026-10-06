 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

1news Staff10:25 - Today
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

The foreign dry cargo ship "Royad Mamedov," among whose crew members were citizens of Azerbaijan, came under drone attack on September 5 in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, according to a statement by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information received, as a result of the attack, an Azerbaijani citizen, the ship's captain Hasanov Rustam Ismail oglu, born in 1974, was killed. Another Azerbaijani citizen, Suleymanzade Muhammed Hamza oglu, born in 2002, went missing. Appropriate search and rescue operations are currently underway.

The remaining Azerbaijani citizens who were part of the crew have been rescued, three of them have been hospitalized.
On this matter, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry is carrying out coordination work together with the country's diplomatic missions abroad and the authorized agencies of the relevant states.

The necessary measures are being taken to provide Azerbaijani citizens with the required medical and consular assistance, as well as to carry out the procedures for transporting the bodies of the deceased citizens to their homeland.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry once again called on Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to regions where military operations are underway and where the security situation remains unstable, as well as from working in these territories and on vehicles, especially ships, traveling along risky routes.

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