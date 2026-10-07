Pashinyan discussed Armenian-Russian relations with Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday during a telephone conversation.

As reported by the press service of the Armenian government, during the conversation the parties also exchanged views on issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations.

Vladimir Putin turned 74.

In early September, at a meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Russia in Bishkek, an agreement was reached on a new visit by N. Pashinyan to Moscow. The dates of the visit have not been agreed upon.