At least two people were injured in yesterday's attack by Iran on Bahrain.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced on Sunday by the kingdom's Ministry of Internal Affairs on the social network X.

"As a result of ... the Iranian attacks on Bahrain yesterday, a citizen of the country with a disability was injured and is in stable condition, and a Pakistani citizen residing in the country was also injured and is in critical condition. Both are receiving treatment in the hospital," the post states.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had carried out strikes on American bases in the cities of Riffa and Awali in Bahrain. However, according to the kingdom's Interior Ministry, the strike hit a civilian industrial facility, where a fire broke out.