Nine people were wounded as a result of a shooting at a party in Tulare County, California.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the local channel ABC News KFSN, citing the local sheriff's office.

It is noted that the incident occurred on Saturday evening local time at a private party in Strathmore, which had gathered about 100 people.

According to preliminary information, all the injured have been hospitalized, two of them are in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the exact number of victims is being determined.