A seven-meter statue of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, dedicated to his famous goal celebration — Siuuu — has been unveiled in Shanghai, China.

It is the largest permanent work of its kind among all those known in the world associated with the legendary Portuguese player.

As 1news.az reports citing offside.kz, the opening ceremony was attended by the athlete's older brother Hugo Aveiro and his close friend Miguel Paixão.

The monument depicts the 41-year-old Ronaldo in a Portugal national team jersey with the number seven. The sculpture was installed near the new CR7 museum on the popular pedestrian street East Nanjing Road. Numerous fans of the soccer player came to the event and together repeated his signature celebration.

Ronaldo himself was not present at the ceremony. However, his relative and friend joined the fans to mark the unveiling of the monument. Videos also appeared on social media showing those gathered chanting the famous Siuuu at the moment the statue was presented.

The unveiling of the monument was part of the ceremonial launch of the CR7 museum dedicated to the career of the Portuguese star. Its area is about 3,000 square meters. The exhibition is divided into 10 thematic zones and includes more than 40 items connected with Ronaldo's soccer journey: trophies, match jerseys and boots.

A separate part of the exhibition is devoted to the soccer player's childhood. Visitors will be able to see a recreation of the room in which he lived on his native island of Madeira, as well as learn about his story before he became one of the main stars of world soccer. The museum also features interactive areas where fans can reproduce famous moments from the Portuguese player's career, including his signature goal celebration.

According to local media, the seven-meter statue will remain in Shanghai until the end of December 2026, and the museum itself is planned to be open to visitors for one year.

The unveiling of the statue took place the day after Al-Nassr's unsuccessful match in the Saudi Arabian championship. The meeting with Al-Ahli in Jeddah ended in a 1:3 defeat for Ronaldo's team. The Portuguese player opened the scoring on November 20 and brought the number of goals in his career to 986. Thus, he has 14 goals left to reach the historic mark of one thousand goals.

However, shortly after that Ronaldo failed to convert a penalty, sending the ball into the post. Al-Ahli took advantage of their opponent's missed opportunity and responded with three goals: Galeno, Ivan Toney and Roger Ibañez scored.

For Ronaldo it was the second missed penalty in a row — something that had not happened to him before in his entire professional career.

Despite the defeat in Saudi Arabia, the unveiling of the large-scale monument in China was another confirmation of the Portuguese soccer player's popularity far beyond the soccer field.