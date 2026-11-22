In Istanbul, 16 people were poisoned by gas in an apartment building
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In Istanbul, 16 residents of a nine-story building were poisoned by natural gas and hospitalized.
As 1news.az reports citing Haber Global, the incident occurred in the Pendik district.
Police officers, ambulance crews, and gas service specialists arrived at the scene.
The remaining residents were evacuated, and access to the building was temporarily restricted.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
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