Papikyan refuted the claim that the Azerbaijani soldier who crossed into Armenia is a saboteur

The Azerbaijani soldier who crossed into the territory of Armenia is not a saboteur.

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said this during a government question time in parliament, Sputnik Armenia reports.

As the minister noted, detailed information about the incident can be provided after an internal investigation and investigative actions are carried out.

According to him, when Armenia's authorized bodies learned about a possible border violation, actions established by law were taken, including search operations.

The minister noted that the Azerbaijani serviceman did not offer resistance during his detention. According to him, this is an indicator that he is not a saboteur.

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