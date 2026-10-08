Knife attack occurs at a school in Poland for the second time in 24 hours

This morning, at the John Paul II Elementary School in the village of Leszczydół-Nowiny in Poland's Masovian Voivodeship, a 15-year-old former student wounded three staff members.

Police detained the teenager, a representative of the Masovian Voivodeship police and the head of the Polish Interior Ministry, Marcin Kierwiński, reported.

The attack took place at around 9 a.m. local time. Among the victims were a staff member responsible for maintenance work, a teacher, and the school's principal.

The police representative told the TVN24 television channel that the teacher and the principal were injured while trying to stop the teenager. According to police, the principal subdued the attacker before he was detained. Police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

After the attack, the 37-year-old school employee was resuscitated, but police later reported that she had died.

A day earlier, in the city of Ostrołęka in the Masovian Voivodeship, a knife attack took place at a local technical school.