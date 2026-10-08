 Representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss building of electricity lines within framework of TRIPP | 1news.az
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Representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss building of electricity lines within framework of TRIPP

1news Staff16:10 - Today
Representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss building of electricity lines within framework of TRIPP

On October 8, a technical meeting between representatives of the relevant structures of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was held in the city of Goris, Armenia, focusing on issues related to the installation of electricity lines within the framework of the TRIPP project, the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the sides discussed technical issues related to the installation of electricity lines and exchanged views on relevant aspects of this area.

Particular attention was paid to coordination between the relevant structures and the next steps necessary to advance the work.

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