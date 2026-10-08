Trump bought Meta shares worth up to $25 million

U.S. President Donald Trump has bought shares of the technology company Meta worth up to $25 million.

As CNBC reports, in August Trump carried out 517 transactions involving the purchase and sale of financial assets. The largest deal was the purchase of Meta shares worth between $5 million and $25 million.

According to the channel's analysis, the 18-page financial disclosure indicates high activity in Trump's investment portfolio, despite a decline in the number of transactions compared with June and July, when the head of the White House disclosed information on more than a thousand deals in each of those months.