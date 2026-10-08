 Foreign Ministry: Since the end of the war, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan has reached 443 | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Foreign Ministry: Since the end of the war, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan has reached 443

1news Staff21:40 - 08 / 10 / 2026
Foreign Ministry: Since the end of the war, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan has reached 443

In the Jabrayil district, a father and son sustained serious injuries as a result of a mine explosion

This was stated on the page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the social network X.

It is noted that as a result of the incident, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan since the end of the 2020 war has reached 443 people.

“The incident once again demonstrates the deadly and indiscriminate danger posed by mines. Mines continue to claim the lives of innocent people and cause serious injuries,” the statement says.

Azerbaijan condemned the persisting threat associated with mines and called on the international community to pay greater attention to demining activities in the country.

 

Share:
1367

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Turkmenistan in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Society

"Everyone except Azerbaijan": UEFA has published a plan written for the event of defeat in its fight with FIFA

Society

Second mine incident in Jabrayil: the father of previously injured Orkhan Gahramanov also stepped on a mine

Society

Foreign Ministry: Since the end of the war, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan has reached 443

"Everyone except Azerbaijan": UEFA has published a plan written for the event of defeat in its fight with FIFA

Second mine incident in Jabrayil: the father of previously injured Orkhan Gahramanov also stepped on a mine

Exhibition on Azerbaijan’s Mine Problem Opens in the Czech Republic - PHOTO

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

"Yango Group" at CAMCA Forum in Baku: Global Technologies Must Reflect the Specifics of Every Market

Renowned psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky dies

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Coalition deploys 100 aircraft in Yemen

Latest news

Trump: The U.S. will not strike Iran before the November congressional elections

08 / 10 / 2026, 22:00

Foreign Ministry: Since the end of the war, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan has reached 443

08 / 10 / 2026, 21:40

"Everyone except Azerbaijan": UEFA has published a plan written for the event of defeat in its fight with FIFA

08 / 10 / 2026, 20:53

Second mine incident in Jabrayil: the father of previously injured Orkhan Gahramanov also stepped on a mine

08 / 10 / 2026, 20:38

Trump bought Meta shares worth up to $25 million

08 / 10 / 2026, 19:45

Statement by the Baku Initiative Group on the ongoing protests in France

08 / 10 / 2026, 19:19

The U.S. will never allow a military conflict between Turkey and Greece, Rubio promises

08 / 10 / 2026, 17:10

Congressional report reveals record U.S. aviation losses

08 / 10 / 2026, 17:10

President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Turkmenistan in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

08 / 10 / 2026, 16:55

The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions against Russia

08 / 10 / 2026, 16:50

Pakistan confirms the presence of its troops in Saudi Arabia

08 / 10 / 2026, 16:35

Representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss building of electricity lines within framework of TRIPP

08 / 10 / 2026, 16:10

The PKK announced the completion of the withdrawal of its forces from Turkey

08 / 10 / 2026, 16:08

Iran's Foreign Ministry says talks between Tehran and Washington are continuing

08 / 10 / 2026, 16:05

Zelensky responds to Rubio: "Shut down its entire economy. Sew Russia's mouth shut"

08 / 10 / 2026, 15:40

Exhibition on Azerbaijan’s Mine Problem Opens in the Czech Republic - PHOTO

08 / 10 / 2026, 15:35

AIIB approves $45 million loan for seawater desalination project in Azerbaijan

08 / 10 / 2026, 15:32

A new stage in the development of non-oil and gas exports: how compensation of logistics costs will boost competitiveness

08 / 10 / 2026, 15:30

Rubio recalled the condition for supplying Turkey with American F-35s

08 / 10 / 2026, 15:15

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

08 / 10 / 2026, 15:10
All news