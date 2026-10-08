Foreign Ministry: Since the end of the war, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan has reached 443

In the Jabrayil district, a father and son sustained serious injuries as a result of a mine explosion

This was stated on the page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the social network X.

It is noted that as a result of the incident, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan since the end of the 2020 war has reached 443 people.

“The incident once again demonstrates the deadly and indiscriminate danger posed by mines. Mines continue to claim the lives of innocent people and cause serious injuries,” the statement says.

Azerbaijan condemned the persisting threat associated with mines and called on the international community to pay greater attention to demining activities in the country.