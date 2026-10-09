Putin invites CIS colleagues to informal summit in St. Petersburg on December 21

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his CIS colleagues to the traditional pre-New Year informal summit in St. Petersburg on December 21.

"Of course, by good tradition, dear friends, I want to invite all of you to St. Petersburg on December 21, as usual, where we traditionally gather for an informal friendly meeting," Putin said at a meeting of CIS leaders in a narrow format.

"We can talk about all current and future issues," the Russian president described the agenda of the pre-New Year meeting.

Source: TASS