Apple cuts component orders for iPhone 18 Pro due to weak demand

America's Apple Inc. has asked some suppliers to reduce production of components for the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, as rising memory chip prices and higher device costs are limiting consumer demand.

As Report informs, this was reported by Nikkei Asia citing sources.

According to them, since the beginning of September the company has taken a more cautious approach to supply forecasts. As a result, component orders for October were cut by at least 15% compared with the initial plans.

In June, Apple raised prices on the iPad and MacBook, stating that it could no longer shield buyers from the consequences of the sharp increase in the cost of memory chips and storage drives, caused by the expansion of data center infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) systems.