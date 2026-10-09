 Anthony Vaccarello has left the post of creative director of Saint Laurent - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Anthony Vaccarello has left the post of creative director of Saint Laurent - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy12:52 - Today
Anthony Vaccarello has left the post of creative director of Saint Laurent - VIDEO

Anthony Vaccarello has left the post of creative director of the French fashion house Saint Laurent after ten years.

The designer took charge of the brand's creative direction in 2016, succeeding Hedi Slimane. Over that time A. Vaccarello shaped a recognizable Saint Laurent style, preserving the fashion house's distinctive aesthetic and adapting it to contemporary trends.

Under A. Vaccarello the house strengthened its position in the international luxury market: the designer paid particular attention to sharp silhouettes, spare tailoring and a sensual aesthetic, which became the hallmarks of his collections.

Against the background of the news of his departure from Saint Laurent, Vaccarello posted a video on his official Instagram account with the caption "A bientot", which translates from French as "See you soon".

A. Vaccarello did not comment directly on his departure, while Saint Laurent's parent company, Kering, thanked the designer for his contribution to the brand's development. The name of his successor has not yet been announced.

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