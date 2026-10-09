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New Nobel Peace Prize 2026 laureate announced - PHOTO

1news Staff13:20 - Today
New Nobel Peace Prize 2026 laureate announced - PHOTO

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced.

The prize was awarded to the South African human rights activist "for her efforts to promote peace and international law."

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado.

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature went to Canadian writer Anne Carson, the laureates of the prize in chemistry were French scientist Henri Kagan and Japanese scientist Kenso Soai, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Francis Halzen, and in the "physiology and medicine" category the winners were American scientist Karl Deisseroth and German scientists Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel.

In 2026, the Nobel Prize marks its 125th anniversary, and in the jubilee year the Nobel Foundation increased the prize fund by 1 million kronor to 12 million kronor (about $1.2 million).

The prizes, diplomas, and Nobel medals will be presented at the official award ceremony in Stockholm and Oslo (the Peace Prize is awarded in the Norwegian capital) on December 10, the day of the death of the founder of the Nobel Prize, Alfred Nobel.

Source: Interfax.ru

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