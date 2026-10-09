President Ilham Aliyev views national stands of CIS member states in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

On October 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government taking part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State viewed the national stands of the member countries at the Avaza Complex.

As AZERTAC reports, the Azerbaijani stand features books on our national art, samples of carpet weaving, ceramics, kelagayi and shebeke, as well as informational videos about them.

Visitors are provided with detailed information about Azerbaijani culture, cuisine, dishes made from local products, the ways they are prepared and their special features.