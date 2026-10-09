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Putin announces development of a program to study the Caspian Sea through 2030

1news Staff14:40 - Today
Putin announces development of a program to study the Caspian Sea through 2030

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is developing a program to study the Caspian Sea through 2030, and also plans to create a digital twin of the Caspian using AI to forecast changes in the water level of this sea.

«The Russian government is preparing a comprehensive program to study changes in the level of the Caspian Sea and to minimize their negative consequences. The program is designed to run through 2030. It provides for numerous studies, the results of which we will, of course, share with all systems,» the Russian leader said during the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenistan.

«I would also like to mention the Russian proposal to create a digital twin of the Caspian Sea. We are talking about a high-precision virtual model using artificial intelligence algorithms based on an analysis of the dynamics of evaporation, precipitation, and river flow. With the help of this model, reliable scenarios of changes in the level of the Caspian Sea could be calculated,» he added. According to Putin, this model could also be used to refine and adjust navigation routes and to improve the safety of shipping. The head of state invited the CIS countries to join this initiative.

Source: TASS

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