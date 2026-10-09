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Georgia's ruling party notes the devaluation of the European Parliament's function

1news Staff14:53 - Today
Georgia's ruling party notes the devaluation of the European Parliament's function

The European Parliament (EP) has completely devalued its function, which is why it adopts unfair anti-Georgian resolutions.

This was stated to journalists by the secretary general of the ruling party Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

"The function of the European Parliament has been devalued. The most important and significant thing here is that all their statements and resolutions are permeated only with lies, an unfair attitude regarding specific issues, bias and political speculation. Accordingly, their statements or resolutions are of no value whatsoever," Kaladze said.

As the politician added, the Georgian authorities have recently seen such resolutions more than once.

On Thursday, members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which they condemned the plans of the republic's authorities to ban opposition parties, called for the release from prison of opposition figures, including former President Mikheil Saakashvili, and demanded that the EU impose sanctions against the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili and Kaladze.

Georgia's relations with the EU and the United States began to deteriorate after the republic's parliament passed a law on foreign agents in May 2024. At the end of 2024, Georgia's legislative body passed a law banning LGBT propaganda. Because of these two laws, the West considered that Georgia had departed from European values and was not following the path of integration into the EU. After that, the United States and EU countries began imposing sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities.

Source: TASS

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