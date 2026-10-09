 Court refuses to ease preventive measure for Gagik Tsarukyan | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Court refuses to ease preventive measure for Gagik Tsarukyan

1news Staff15:57 - Today
Court refuses to ease preventive measure for Gagik Tsarukyan

Armenia's Court of Appeals has rejected a motion to change the preventive measure imposed on the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party, businessman Gagik Tsarukyan.

This was announced at a press conference of the Council for the Defense of Tsarukyan by his press secretary, Iveta Tonoyan.

"The day before, the court once again rejected the motion to change the preventive measure. The investigation has been completed, the case has moved to the trial stage. The first hearing is scheduled for October 15 at 2:00 p.m.," Tonoyan said.

Tsarukyan is accused of organizing fraud and money laundering on an especially large scale. According to the investigation, in 2022–2024 a group operating under his leadership, under the pretext of developing trade and economic ties between Armenia and Iran, created joint structures involving Iranian citizens, including the Armenian-Iranian Chamber of Commerce. As a result of the alleged fraudulent scheme, the state, according to the investigation, suffered damages amounting to more than $21 million.

Another episode concerns a fuel supply deal. According to the investigation, Tsarukyan, together with another person, organized the fraudulent theft of $934,000 from an Iranian citizen.

A separate criminal case has been opened over the illegal hunting of wild animals and birds.

During searches at the businessman's mansion, three lions, four tigers, and 190 stuffed animals and birds were discovered.

The animals were sedated for transportation: the tigers were taken to the Yerevan Zoo, and one of the lionesses died after being sedated. According to the investigation, the damage to the environment from the illegal hunting exceeded $81,000.

In addition, after Tsarukyan's arrest, criminal proceedings were initiated against him on charges of tax evasion.

Share:
593

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iran in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Society

Azerbaijan to begin checking students' school uniforms and teachers' clothing

Politics

Ilham Aliyev: the area of the Caspian Sea has shrunk by more than 20,000 square kilometers

World

IRGC announces strike on tanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Court refuses to ease preventive measure for Gagik Tsarukyan

Saudi Arabia sets condition for truce with the Houthis

Georgia's ruling party notes the devaluation of the European Parliament's function

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Kadyrov received Russia's highest military rank, golden epaulettes and a maroon beret - VIDEO - PHOTO

The sale of Lukoil's foreign assets has been included in Russia-U.S. talks on Ukraine

Student at a school in the Polish city of Ostrołęka wounds seven people with a knife

EU ambassadors agree on 22nd sanctions package against Russia

Latest news

IRGC announces strike on tanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 17:20

Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Kyrenia ship wreck case extended again

Today, 17:00

President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Turkmenistan has concluded

Today, 16:48

Azerbaijan to begin checking students' school uniforms and teachers' clothing

Today, 16:45

Sabah addresses fans ahead of Champions League match against Slavia

Today, 16:33

Argentina's prosecutors seek up to 12 years in prison for doctors in Maradona death case

Today, 16:12

Court refuses to ease preventive measure for Gagik Tsarukyan

Today, 15:57

CIS countries to join forces in the fight against cybercrime

Today, 15:45

CIS heads of state adopt Statement on preserving historical memory

Today, 15:33

Saudi Arabia sets condition for truce with the Houthis

Today, 15:10

Georgia's ruling party notes the devaluation of the European Parliament's function

Today, 14:53

Germany withdraws from joint project with France to develop the MGCS tank

Today, 14:50

2029 declared the Year of Transport Connectivity in the CIS

Today, 14:45

Putin announces development of a program to study the Caspian Sea through 2030

Today, 14:40

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iran in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Today, 14:33

Putin and Aliyev left the meeting hall together at the end of the Caspian summit

Today, 14:30

Ilham Aliyev: the area of the Caspian Sea has shrunk by more than 20,000 square kilometers

Today, 14:25

White House calls new proposal on Ukrainian settlement comprehensive

Today, 14:15

Expanded meeting of Caspian Environmental Summit held in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Today, 14:12

Flag, coat of arms, and nameplate to be installed on buildings of Azerbaijan's trade missions abroad

Today, 14:10
All news