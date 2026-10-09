Court refuses to ease preventive measure for Gagik Tsarukyan

Armenia's Court of Appeals has rejected a motion to change the preventive measure imposed on the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party, businessman Gagik Tsarukyan.

This was announced at a press conference of the Council for the Defense of Tsarukyan by his press secretary, Iveta Tonoyan.

"The day before, the court once again rejected the motion to change the preventive measure. The investigation has been completed, the case has moved to the trial stage. The first hearing is scheduled for October 15 at 2:00 p.m.," Tonoyan said.

Tsarukyan is accused of organizing fraud and money laundering on an especially large scale. According to the investigation, in 2022–2024 a group operating under his leadership, under the pretext of developing trade and economic ties between Armenia and Iran, created joint structures involving Iranian citizens, including the Armenian-Iranian Chamber of Commerce. As a result of the alleged fraudulent scheme, the state, according to the investigation, suffered damages amounting to more than $21 million.

Another episode concerns a fuel supply deal. According to the investigation, Tsarukyan, together with another person, organized the fraudulent theft of $934,000 from an Iranian citizen.

A separate criminal case has been opened over the illegal hunting of wild animals and birds.

During searches at the businessman's mansion, three lions, four tigers, and 190 stuffed animals and birds were discovered.

The animals were sedated for transportation: the tigers were taken to the Yerevan Zoo, and one of the lionesses died after being sedated. According to the investigation, the damage to the environment from the illegal hunting exceeded $81,000.

In addition, after Tsarukyan's arrest, criminal proceedings were initiated against him on charges of tax evasion.