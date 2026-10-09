Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Kyrenia ship wreck case extended again

The detention of three Azerbaijani citizens — Rashad Ibrahimov, Gadir Guliyev, and Valeh Humbatov — who were detained in the case of the ship wreck in Northern Cyprus, has been extended again by seven days.

Orkhan Hasanoglu, chairman of the Azerbaijan-Cyprus Friendship Society, told Report about this.

The next court hearing will take place on October 16.

To recall, a ship wrecked off the coast of Kyrenia in Northern Cyprus on August 30. A total of 239 people were rescued. The death toll has reached 26, and the search for missing passengers continues. Nine people, including three Azerbaijani citizens, have been detained in connection with the incident.