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Subway closed and mobile internet shut down in New Delhi over protests

1news Staff10:30 - Today
Subway closed and mobile internet shut down in New Delhi over protests

About 200 participants of a youth rally demanding the resignation of the head of India's election commission have been detained in central New Delhi.

Authorities closed subway stations and markets, suspended mobile internet service, and tightened security measures.

As 1news.az reports citing Reuters, the figures on the number of detainees were provided by a police source.

The rally was organized by the youth movement Cockroach. Participants are protesting against India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the revision of voter rolls.

Thousands of security personnel have been deployed in New Delhi.

Law enforcement agencies blocked entrances to certain areas of the city and checked buses, cars, and other vehicles in search of rally participants. Traffic was restricted by barricades and concrete blocks, and vehicles equipped with tear gas launchers were stationed on key roads.

The rally under the slogan "Save Democracy" is expected to be the largest in a series of protests that began last week. The trigger was a report by the newspaper Indian Express, according to which Kumar's deputies expressed doubts and disagreement with him regarding the revision of the rolls, as a result of which about 130 million people were removed from them.

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