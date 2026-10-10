Pashinyan announces the start of operations at the Amulsar deposit
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the start of operations at the Amulsar deposit in a post on Facebook.
"We have arrived in the Vayots Dzor province: the operation of the Amulsar deposit will be launched," Nikol Pashinyan wrote, as reported by Armenpress, also publishing a video.
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