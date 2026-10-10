He blackmailed a woman with video footage and was arrested

In Baku, a young man who blackmailed a woman has been arrested.

As 1news.az reports, the incident occurred in the Sabunchu district of the capital.

The man, who met the woman over the internet, met with her at a hotel and filmed her on video. Then, after sending the footage to the woman and threatening to distribute it, he received money from her twice (20 and 80 manats, respectively).

After the woman filed a complaint with the police, S. Mammadov (name changed) was arrested. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 182 (Extortion) of the Criminal Code.

The case materials were sent for consideration to the Sabunchu District Court. In court, it emerged that there were deficiencies in the criminal case materials. For this reason, the case was not considered, and the materials were returned to the Sabunchu District Prosecutor's Office.