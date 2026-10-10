 Russia's consumer watchdog bans the sale of a number of Georgian wines, beers and beverages | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Russia's consumer watchdog bans the sale of a number of Georgian wines, beers and beverages

1news Staff15:25 - Today
Russia's consumer watchdog bans the sale of a number of Georgian wines, beers and beverages

Rospotrebnadzor has introduced a temporary ban on the import and circulation in Russia of certain alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages produced in Georgia, RBC reports, citing a document in its possession as well as sources in the alcohol market and at a major retail chain.

According to the document, the restriction was introduced as part of a temporary sanitary measure provided for by a decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission. It concerns products that do not comply with established requirements for organoleptic and physico-chemical indicators, as well as safety indicators.

The restrictions cover wines from the companies Teliani Valley, Tbilvino and Winemen, as well as wine and cognac from the producer Askaneli Brothers. The ban also applies to beer from the Georgian Beer Company, highly carbonated non-alcoholic Coca-Cola produced in Georgia, and Nabeghlavi mineral water from the company Healthy Water.

An RBC source in the alcohol market confirmed the information about the restrictions. A representative of one of the largest retail chains also told the publication that the corresponding letter had been received.
RBC sent inquiries to Rospotrebnadzor, the Association of Retail Trade Companies (AKORT), as well as to the retail chains X5, Magnit, Lenta, Spar, Auchan and Metro.

Earlier, the Russian agency introduced restrictions on beverages from Armenia. In May 2026, Rospotrebnadzor ordered the suspension of sales of alcoholic products from three Armenian producers — VEDI-ALCO, the Abovyan Cognac Factory and the Shahnazaryan wine and cognac house — after non-compliance with mandatory requirements was identified.

In April, the agency also suspended the import and circulation of certain batches of the Armenian mineral water Jermuk. The reason was an allegedly detected excess of permissible levels of hydrocarbonates, chlorides and sulfates.

Share:
668

In focus

Society

Up to 25 degrees of warmth expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Politics

Shehbaz Sharif called President Ilham Aliyev

Politics

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

World

The EU will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the war

A demonstration against the government is taking place in Berlin

Trump again expresses displeasure at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize

Pashinyan announces launch of Amulsar mine, environmentalists protest

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Zelensky: Ukraine will double strikes on Russian refineries

EU ambassadors agree on 22nd sanctions package against Russia

Trump intends to visit Uzbekistan

A two-meter gilded statue of a naked Trump was put on display in the European Parliament - PHOTO

Latest news

The EU will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the war

Today, 17:55

A demonstration against the government is taking place in Berlin

Today, 17:15

Mercedes collides with freight train on Salyan-Salmanly section

Today, 17:00

A joint lunch was held between President Ilham Aliyev and the head of Russia's Chechen Republic

Today, 16:55

Trump again expresses displeasure at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize

Today, 16:45

Two passenger buses collide in Baku - VIDEO

Today, 16:35

Ilham Aliyev and Ramzan Kadyrov visit Baku White City

Today, 16:20

Ramzan Kadyrov once again expressed his deep condolences over the crash of the plane flying the Baku–Grozny route

Today, 15:55

Ilham Aliyev receives Ramzan Kadyrov

Today, 15:50

The EU plans to cut defense spending

Today, 15:45

State Fund explains reason for disappearance of pension capital data on MyGov

Today, 15:45

Pashinyan announces launch of Amulsar mine, environmentalists protest

Today, 15:40

The U.S. imposed sanctions against the ICC after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navi Pillay - VIDEO

Today, 15:40

Turkey wants to introduce cigarette sales by ID card

Today, 15:30

Russia's consumer watchdog bans the sale of a number of Georgian wines, beers and beverages

Today, 15:25

Houthis attack the world's largest oil field

Today, 15:00

Media: Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law banning LGBT propaganda

Today, 14:50

He blackmailed a woman with video footage and was arrested

Today, 14:45

Ushangi Kokauri advances to the quarterfinals of the World Judo Championships in Baku

Today, 14:40

Kanan Nasibov advances to the quarterfinals of the World Judo Championships in Baku

Today, 14:35
All news