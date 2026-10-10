Washington announced the introduction of large-scale sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) just hours after former ICC judge Navanethem "Navi" Pillay was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized the Nobel Committee's decision, calling the award to Pillay a "disgrace" and an "indelible stain" on Norway. In his words, the United States deserved the award more than others.

Earlier, Navi Pillay, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, headed a commission that concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. The sharp rejection on the part of the White House was also caused by the ICC's arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and by the investigation into the actions of the American military in Afghanistan.